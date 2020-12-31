The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew in the state from 1 January 2021 and advised the people to follow “Covid-appropriate behaviour”.

Disclosing this today, a spokesperson of the Punjab government said while restrictions regarding night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all cities and closing down hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces etc by 9.30 p.m. in the state will continue till 31 December.

He, however, said both these restrictions shall no longer be applicable from 1 January, 2021 onwards due to recent downtrend in Covid-19 cases.

The spokesperson informed the ceiling of 100 persons and 250 persons in all the indoor and outdoor social gatherings in the state would apply till 31 December.

Now, it has been decided that these restrictions are further relaxed to 200 persons and 500 persons in all the indoor and outdoor social gatherings from 1 January, 2021 onwards respectively.

He revealed that the distr ict author it ies would ensure strict implementation of all the extant directives of Union home ministry including keeping social distance of minimum six feet distance, regulating crowds in markets and public transport.

The spokesperson said that penalties would be imposed for violation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks and spitting in public places, etc.

In this regard, the Union Home Secretary has impressed upon the States to meticulously follow the guidelines of MHA for surveillance, containment and caution. Therefore, the district authorities are advised to ensure strict compliance of all the covenants of MHA directives issued on 28th December, 2020.