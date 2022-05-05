Mann completes 50-days in office, announces merit-based recruitment drive

Announcing a recruitment drive on completion of 50 days of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in office, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to give jobs to the eligible candidates on the basis of their educational qualifications strictly according to the merit.

Affirming the entire recruitment process to be accomplished in an absolutely transparent and fair manner, the CM said any sort of unfair practices in terms of recommendations or bribery would absolutely find no place in the ongoing recruitment drive.

In a video message, Mann said the recruitment for 26,454 vacancies in 25 different departments would be accomplished in a corruption free and impartial manner.

He said the state government had already issued a detailed advertisement in the newspapers, mentioning the number of vacancies, recruiting agency and links of departmental websites for recruitment details to facilitate the candidates, who wish to apply according to their educational qualifications.

Promising enormous job opportunities for the youth, Mann said that the state government would soon come up with far more government and private jobs so as to provide livelihood to enable them to lead a life with dignity.

He also referred to several pro-people initiatives likely to be taken by his government which would be announced in the Annual General Budget 2022-23 during the budget session in the Assembly.