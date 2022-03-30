Mann bars fee hike by private schools in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on

Wednesday barred private schools in Punjab from hiking fees for the

first six months of the upcoming academic session beginning 1 April.

In a video message, the CM also directed schools against making

parents buy school textbooks and uniforms from particular shops and

instead asked them to make available details of all such shops in the

concerned area so that parents can choose a shop of their choice.

In the over four-minute video message, Mann said education is getting

out of the reach of the common people because it’s very expensive. He

said common people wish their children to get a good education but their

pocket doesn’t allow it because of which they are compelled to

withdraw their children from schools and do some work. Or they are

forced to give education to their children which are of no use in

future, he said.

Announcing the “two big decisions related to education”, the CM said

private schools in Punjab are being directed with immediate effect to

not hike the school fees for this semester (coming academic session

beginning 1 April).

“They will not hike even a rupee of school fee. A policy for fee hikes

will be brought up in the coming days. This policy will be formulated

in consultation with the parents, school principals or the owners of

the private schools,” he said.

Mann said no private school will give the address of any particular

shop to parents for buying school textbooks or uniforms. They should

give the address of all such shops in the area so that parents can buy

textbooks and uniforms from any shop of their choice, he said adding

these orders will come into force with immediate effect.