Mann bars fee hike by private schools in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on
Wednesday barred private schools in Punjab from hiking fees for the
first six months of the upcoming academic session beginning 1 April.
In a video message, the CM also directed schools against making
parents buy school textbooks and uniforms from particular shops and
instead asked them to make available details of all such shops in the
concerned area so that parents can choose a shop of their choice.
In the over four-minute video message, Mann said education is getting
out of the reach of the common people because it’s very expensive. He
said common people wish their children to get a good education but their
pocket doesn’t allow it because of which they are compelled to
withdraw their children from schools and do some work. Or they are
forced to give education to their children which are of no use in
future, he said.
Announcing the “two big decisions related to education”, the CM said
private schools in Punjab are being directed with immediate effect to
not hike the school fees for this semester (coming academic session
beginning 1 April).
“They will not hike even a rupee of school fee. A policy for fee hikes
will be brought up in the coming days. This policy will be formulated
in consultation with the parents, school principals or the owners of
the private schools,” he said.
Mann said no private school will give the address of any particular
shop to parents for buying school textbooks or uniforms. They should
give the address of all such shops in the area so that parents can buy
textbooks and uniforms from any shop of their choice, he said adding
these orders will come into force with immediate effect.