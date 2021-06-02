The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the partial lockdown imposed by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government in the state after Covid-19 outbreak was taking the lives of the common people in Punjab.

Mann alleged the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was responsible for the deaths due to economic hardships caused by Covid, lockdown and unemployment.

In a statement, the AAP leader said that although the Covid-19 pandemic in the state was a natural calamity, it was the onus of the ruling Congress led by Captain Amarinder Singh to deal with it.

Mann alleged the Amarinder government had failed to protect the people of the state from the Covid pandemic and its aftermath. “Instead, Captain Amarinder Singh has focused on enforcing the lockdown and beating the people,” he added. Mann said that the Amarinder government’s police sometimes were seen kicking the vegetable vendors or challaning and beating the people.

He said Amarinder Singh’s government had not supported the people of the state during the Covid pandemic. “People lost their jobs. In Sangrur, three generations of a family died and a young businessman who was disturbed by the closure of gym business in Ludhiana ended his life,” he said.

The AAP leader said that businesses were shut down due to the lockdown imposed by the Amarinder government, but rents, expenses and electricity bills of shops and other places remained the same.

Mann demanded from the Punjab Government the businessmen of the state should be allowed to do their work and relief should be given in the loan installments, electricity bills and other bills, so that the traders who were ruined due to the lockdown could get back on their feet. He also demanded that financial assistance be provided to daily wage poor families living in villages and cities and the families helpless due to Covid.