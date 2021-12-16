‘Khel Nursery Scheme 2022-23’ to promote sports in Haryana: Sandeep Singh

Haryana minister of state for sports and youth affairs, Sandeep Singh on Thursday said the state government has started ‘Khel Nursery Scheme 2022-23’ to promote sports in the state.

He said under this scheme, sports nurseries will be started in government, private educational institutions, and private sports institutions. For this, applications have been invited by the department till 20 January 2022.

The minister said players of Haryana have given a new identity to the state at the international level with their sports talent. The state government is always striving to develop new sports talents in the state.

He said the Haryana government is reaching out to such youths who can bring medals. Resources related to sports are being expanded in the state.

Singh said to promote sports in the state, ‘Khel Nursery Scheme 2022-23’ has been started to establish sports nurseries in government, private educational institutions, and private sports institutions.

He said with this scheme of the government, sports talents would get an opportunity to emerge at the grassroots level. Under the above scheme, sports nurseries are being opened for the sports included in the Olympic, Asian, and Commonwealth Games.

The minister’s interested institutions can apply to the concerned district sports and youth program officer by 20 January 2022.