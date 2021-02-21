Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday sought the Central government’s intervention in resolving the long pending issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) and Hansi-Butana Link Canal “so that the state could get its legitimate share of river water”.

“To overcome the water shortage problem in Haryana, the state government will soon be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Kishau dam. Besides this, MoUs have already been signed with the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Government for Lakhwar and Renuka dam,” informed the CM while speaking during the sixth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi through video conferencing today.

Apprising the PM about several steps are taken by the state government for promoting water conservation, Khattar said that at present maximum area of the state is converting into dark zone, therefore if the SYL and Hansi- Butana Link Canal issue is resolved then the problem of water scarcity in Haryana would be addressed immediately.

The CM while highlighting the fact that though in GST collection, Haryana is at the forefront but despite that due to Input Tax Credit, the state gets only 20 percent GST, urged the PM to formulate a plan for incentivising the states having the maximum GST collection.

While assuring to play its pivotal role in visualizing PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, Khattar said the state government with the spirit of Antyodaya is already moving swiftly in this direction and efforts are being made for successful implementation of first of its kind states’s ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme to ensure that person standing last in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes.

For ‘Making India a Global Manufacturing Hub’ , the CM said for reducing compliance burden at state level and Ease of Doing Business, Haryana Enterprise and Employment Policy 2020 has been launched.

Khattar said for promoting agriculture, aligning the cropping system to Agro-Climatic Conditions at district levels is being done for optimum resource use.

Apart from this ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’ scheme to diversify the paddy crop into alternative crops like maize, cotton, bajra, pulses, vegetables, and fruits and as a result of which sowing of other crops in place of paddy is being done on 97,000 acres of land.

An amount of Rs 7000 is being given as an incentive to the farmers for adopting crop diversification, said the CM.