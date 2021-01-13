Seeking to give relief to aspirants of government jobs in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched a one-time registration portal for group C and D category posts and non-gazetted teaching posts in different government departments.

This apart, the CM also announced a common eligibility test (CET) to be conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for filling up different posts of Group C and D. Addressing a Press conference on this occasion, Khattar said that now with the launch of one time registration portal, youth would be required to apply and submit fees on the portal only once which would be Rs 500 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to reserved categories. He said that this move of the state government would not only bring about more transparency but also speed up the recruitment process.

The CM said registration on the portal would commence from today onwards and would continue upto 31 March this year. He said that the students who are appearing for 10th and 12th examination this year could also provisionally apply on the portal. He said each candidate registering on the portal would be issued a unique identification number on basis of which he or she could apply as per their educational qualification and experience.

The CM said a separate CET would be conducted for the Group C and Group D posts and it would be valid for a period of three years. The selection for the Group D posts would be made on the basis of merit of CET including marks under social-economic criteria and experience, whereas in case of Group C posts, the candidates would also have to clear the departmental examination in addition to the CET.