Convicts who were released due to special bail and parole because of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, will now be re-admitted to the respective jails in Haryana.

For this, the jail authorities have been directed to ensure readmission of the convicts according to the criteria set by the high powered committee and also to ensure that the re-admission of the convicts is based on the duration of their imprisonment from 23 February.

Giving this information on Tuesday, a spokesman of Legal Services Authority said that under the orders of the high powered committee constituted under the chairmanship of Justice, Justice Rajan Gupta, 2580 convicts were released from various jails for decongestion of jails to check the spread of infection.

Now a meeting of the high powered committee regarding the permission of readmission of convicts was held in Narnaul today.

The spokesman informed that the jail authorities and health officials have been directed to coordinate with each other to follow all the protocols during the entry of convicts into jails.

The parole or bail was being granted or extended to the convicts or under trials after duly taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in order to avoid risk of infection inside the jails.