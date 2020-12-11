Haryana Police has reunited two missing minor children, who were traced in Mumbai, with their families.

Giving this information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Crime Branch traced these minors in Mumbai and handed them over to their parents. One was reported missing from Nizamuddin (Delhi) and another from Farakpur (Yamunanagar).

Raju, 14 and Neelu, 10 (fictitious name) were found to be living in Mumbai after being reported missing from Yamunanagar and Delhi respectively.

Upon getting some clues, special efforts were made by the AHTU team for tracing and reuniting kids with their families. With the coordinated efforts of Haryana and Maharashtra Police, both kids were brought back and reunited with their parents. Both minors have been produced before the respective Child Welfare Committee before being reunited with their families.

Raju had gone missing for the last one and half year from Yamunanagar. He was living at David Sassoon Industrial School, Matunga, Mumbai, while Neelu was living at a shelter home in Dadar, Mumbai.

After the parents received information that their missing children were traced, they, without losing a moment, came to get the custody of the kids. The children recognised parents through video-calling and after adopting legal procedures, Raju was handed over to parents on 7 December, whereas Neelu was reunited with family on 8 December.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police, Manoj Yadava appreciated the entire team of AHTU for their sheer dedication who are relentlessly working towards this noble cause. Both AHTU and our field units have been playing a significant role in tracing out missing children and reuniting them with their parents, he added.