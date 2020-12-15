In a bid to bring transparency and efficiency in the entire process of releasing state government advertisements and payments to media houses, the Haryana government has launched Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) software.

While inaugurating this online system on Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that after the launch of this software, release orders and payment of advertisement bills will be done through this online system.

He said that the payment of bills should be made within a period of 30 days to the concerned media houses after the submission of bills.

This system will be made operational from 15 December, 2020. Although, the old cases of payment will not be dealt with through this new software, however all such cases will soon be disposed off.

During the launch, CM while virtually interacting with representatives of various media houses requested them to send the list of pending bills to the department so that no bills remain pending till 31 March, 2021.

Khattar said that with the launch of this software, the entire process of issuing release orders and bills will be made computerised.

With this, the government department or organisation will be able to make online applications for their advertisements to the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department.

As per the received requests, a media plan will be generated online. The approval of a media plan for print media and the generation of a release order will be done as per the online workflow. This online system will benefit the print media, news agencies as well as the Department.

Khattar said every challenge brings many opportunities with it. Several ‘in house’ applications and programs have also been developed by the state government during the Covid-19 pandemic and ERP is also one of them.

The special feature of this software is that it has been developed completely ‘in house’ with the help of NIC and if any problem arises, it can be resolved immediately, said the Chief Minister.

The Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, PC Meena said that making the system online will certainly prove to be beneficial for both the department and the media houses.

Earlier the billing process was started only when 50 per cent of the bills were received from the media houses included in the release order, but with the implementation of this online system, the release orders will be issued separately and their billing can also be done separately.