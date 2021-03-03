Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday said a one-member committee of chief secretary Vijai Vardhan has been constituted to do the analysis of recommendations submitted by various committees constituted to probe various liquor complaints including the issue of deaths on account of consumption of spurious liquor across Haryana, smuggling and illegal stocking, etc.

Addressing a Press Conference today, the CM said while taking cognizance of complaints received regarding liquor, Special Investigation Team (SIT), Special Enquiry Team (SET) were formed to investigate these complaints.

“The members of these committees have separately submitted their recommendations to the government and now the chief secretary after analyzing these recommendations would take strict action against those found guilty,” he said.

Khattar said that constant efforts have been made to curb liquor smuggling. This is a very serious matter and a close vigil has been kept by the offices concerned.

However, smuggling and other liquor offences were increased during the lockdown period but even then the Government left no stone unturned to take strict action against those found guilty, he added.

The CM said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Be it registration of land, starting e-RAVANA and other digital reforms have been brought in every sector to ensure minimum government and maximum governance.

“A recent raid for power thefts in the big industries running in the state is the latest example. For the first time in the history of Haryana, this kind of biggest action has been taken to curb power theft and because of this, in last two days, checking of as many as 7728 power connections in industry, domestic and commercial was done on 27 February and 28 February out of which 2733 power thefts have been caught,” the CM said.

“More than 5900 kilowatt of power theft was caught in this raid, which would bring down the line loss. With these raids, the Electricity Board would be collecting huge revenue of around Rs 100 Crore,” he added.