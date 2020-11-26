All the departments of the Haryana government will celebrate Constitution Day on 26 November in which the Preamble of the Constitution will be read.

Giving this information, an official spokesperson said that this year the PM Modi, will lead the reading of the Preamble at 11 a.m. on 26 November during the Conference of the All India Presiding Officer at Kevadia, Gujarat.

He further informed that all offices of the state government, autonomous bodies, organisations, local self government institutions, educational institutions etc may also join the Prime Minister in reading of the Preamble from their respective offices while ensuring to adhere to the guidelines issued in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that other activities, including talks or webinars on constitutional values and fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution may also be organized. Meanwhile, Haryana Governor, Satyadeo Narain Arya has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Constitution Day. He said that the Constitution of India ensures social equality, economic and political justice, freedom of thought, and equal opportunity to all the citizens of the country which makes India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic Republic.

Arya said that the Constitution was adopted and enacted on 26 November, 1949 in the Constituent Assembly. This day is being celebrated as Constitution Day all over the country.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the Governor saluted the Architect of Indian Constitution and social reformer, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and appreciated his untiring efforts.

He appealed to the common people to read the Preamble of the Constitution on this day and be committed to uphold the ideals of the Preamble.