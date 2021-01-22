To ensure housing for all by 2022, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive scheme for the rehabilitation of urban slum-dwellers in the state by providing residential flats to them at affordable prices.

To begin with, Faridabad and Gurugram are proposed to be taken up under the scheme. The CM, who was presiding over a meeting regarding ‘housing for all’ today, said that subsequently, the scheme would be rolled out in other big cities of the State too.

He said that the state government’s goal is to provide affordable housing facilities to the entire slum population residing in urban areas of Haryana. The CM said the rehabilitation scheme would be prepared by the department of ‘housing for all’.

He said that under this scheme, it would be ensured that the sites for the construction of flats are suitably located within the city and the slum dwellers are shifted to residential flats with their consent

He added that there are a large number of slum dwellers in the State who are ready to shift in constructed dwelling units. Khattar directed the landholding departments to conduct a survey to assess the area and number of potential beneficiaries for the scheme.

The CM said that the flats to be constructed under the scheme would be given to the slum dwellers on affordable prices which could be paid by them in installments.

He said the state government could also arrange loans through banks so as to facilitate payment by the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the complaints on the CM Window, project director of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate Programme, Rakesh Gupta directed the officers to register five FIRs in cases pertaining to negligence in resolving the complaints on the CM Window.

In a complaint pertaining to Bahadurgarh district, instructions were given to register an FIR against an officer of the urban local bodies department for withdrawing Rs 88 lakh from a bank account.

In another complaint of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation (HAIC), directions were given to register FIR against four persons regarding disappearance of 50,000 jute bags.

A show cause notice has been issued to four officers, including the secretary (HSVP) for their careless attitude towards handling the complaints received on the CM Window.