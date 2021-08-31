Highly radicalised militant looking for targets in Punjab held with 2 hand-grenades

With the arrest of a highly radicalised operative identified as Saroop Singh of village Johal Dhai Wala in Tarn Taran, linked with foreign-based terrorist entities, Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have thwarted another possible terrorist attack in the border state.

The police have also recovered two live Chinese-made P-86 mark hand grenades from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta here on Tuesday.

The DGP said that Saroop Singh was apprehended by Tarn Taran Police on suspicion at a checkpoint on Amritsar-Harike road on Monday.

The development came at a time when Punjab has been witnessing a huge influx of Grenades and RDX laden tiffin boxes besides recovery of other arms and ammunition, signalling major attempts being made by terrorist leaders and anti-national elements based abroad to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the border state.

On 8 August 2021, the Amritsar Rural police had recovered five hand grenades of a similar mark along with a tiffin bomb from village Daleke in Lopoke, while, the State Special Operation Cell,

Amritsar on 16 August 2021, had recovered two hand grenades of the same make and model (P-86), along with other weapons from Amritpal Singh and Shammi. Similarly, the Kapurthala Police had also recovered a similar consignment consisting of two live hand grenades, one live tiffin bomb and other explosive material from the possession of Gurmukh Singh Brar and his associate from Phagwara on 20 August 2021.

Gupta said during preliminary investigations, Saroop Singh has revealed that he came in contact with foreign-based terror handlers over the social media and was further radicalised, cultivated by them and motivated to carry out terror acts in Punjab.

Saroop further disclosed that his foreign-based handlers had arranged a consignment of two hand grenades for him, said the DGP, adding that Saroop had already conducted a recce of a few sensitive targets in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

“A training video sent by his foreign handlers explaining how to successfully explode a hand-grenade has also been recovered from the mobile phone of the accused,” he said.

The DGP said further investigations were on to explore the wider terror network and its plans. Preliminary investigations suggest that all these consignments are being sent from across the border by different terror organisations for carrying out terrorist strikes in the border state of Punjab.