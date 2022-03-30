Haryana Roadways employees booked for garlanding driver with shoes 

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Wednesday ordered strict action against Haryana Roadways employees involved in garlanding a driver with shoes during the two-day day nationwide strike by a joint forum of central trade unions.

The bus driver was garlanded with shoes for not taking part in the strike in Dabwali, Sirsa district on Tuesday. In this strike, the bus conductor was also heckled by the employees as he refused to participate in the strike.

Referring to the incident, the transport minister said it is everyone’s democratic right to protest, but if an employee misbehaves by garlanding his colleagues with shoes, then strict action would certainly be taken against the one who is found guilty.

Along with legal action, strict departmental action will also be taken against such employees, he added. Sharma said in this case, the FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim driver and conductor. The police have also arrested some people in this case. Such people will not be spared at any cost, the minister said.

He said during the strike, general managers of the roadways did a good job in some districts and got a large number of buses plying, whereas the general managers of some districts failed to do the same. Departmental action has been initiated against such general managers, he added.

Sharma said the employee unions are spreading rumours and misinformation about roadways privatization. The government is continuously increasing the number of buses in the fleet of roadways.

Recently, 2000 roadways employees have been promoted. Haryana Roadways is leading in the country. The general public will not face any kind of trouble, he said.