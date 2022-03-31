Haryana to promote organic farming in a big way

Haryana government will promote organic farming in a big way to enhance the income of farmers. To promote this, a separate wing in the agriculture department will be created. This wing will pay special attention to the quality and increase the productivity of food grains in the state. Besides this, for farmers a training programme would be chalked out and separate clusters will also be formed, the agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister, JP Dalal said on Thursday while launching the “Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana” (MBBY) portal.

The minister also said that farmers of the state would also be encouraged for diversification of crops. He said the state government is committed to implement farmer friendly schemes and policies. In this direction, the IT team of the department is being strengthened so that along with monitoring various farmers issues, solutions can be found at the earliest.

Agriculture minister said under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as many as Rs 5,200 Crore was distributed to the farmers as compensation for their damaged crops while farmers had paid Rs 1,500 crore as premium.

Dalal said Haryana is among the first states in the country where various farmers’ welfare schemes are being implemented like Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana for horticulture etc. He said that the farmers of the state are getting remunerative prices for cotton, mustard and wheat.

The minister announced a special campaign to make Kisan Credit Cards for fish rearing farmers. Similarly, the budget for horticulture has been increased in the year 2022-23 of the state government. He said that 4.70 lakh hectares of land comes under the horticulture sector.

