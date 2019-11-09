To provide a competitive edge to students applying or appearing in interviews of Japanese companies or in companies having collaboration with Japan, the Haryana government has started a short term Japanese language course in polytechnics.

Sharing more information, Director General, Technical Education, A Sreenivas on Saturday said a Memorandum of Corporation (MoC) has been signed between the Department of Technical Education and the Japan Foundation, New Delhi.

He said that the MoC was signed in an important meeting recently held at Government Polytechnic Manesar to kick start the Japanese Language Program.

Sreenivas, further informed that the Department has taken this initiative with the Japan Foundation, New Delhi for having a working knowledge of the Japanese language and getting acquainted with the Japanese culture.

He said that initially, the program will be conducted in three Polytechnics namely Government Polytechnic Manesar, Government Polytechnic for Woman, Faridabad and Government Polytechnic Sonepat.

Meanwhile, director for the Japanese language The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, Kousuke Noguchi said the Japan Foundation will arrange and support the cost of expenses for the language faculty in the Institutes.

The course will be run for the batch of 20- 30 students in each institute. The basic facilities like a well-equipped classroom with LCD, Projector and Laptop will be provided by the institute.

He said that the course duration will be approximately 150 hours which will be covered during the winter vacations in December 2019 and upcoming semester from January 2020 classroom.