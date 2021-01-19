Under the Haryana Police’s “Know Your Case” (KYC) scheme, over 1.66 lakh people visited police stations across the state to know the status of their cases or complaints in the year 2020.

Giving this information on Monday, additional director general of police (law and order), Navdeep Singh Virk said that as many as 89,353 people have visited from January to December last year to enquire about the progress of their complaints.

Similarly, 76,864 people have also enquired information about the criminal cases registered by them visiting different police stations/units.

Despite Covid pandemic, these figures clearly show the positive response of public towards transparent and public- oriented policing initiatives of Haryana Police. In addition to time-bound disposal of cases and complaints, the scheme also seeks to improve the police-public interaction, he added.

Sharing details of the districts where this scheme gained popularity, Virk said in Faridabad 30,135 people directly met the investigation officers to enquire about the progress in pending complaints and criminal cases, followed by Gurugram and Palwal with the figures of 20,527 and 18,502 respectively.

He informed Haryana Police had launched this Scheme with the objective to bring greater transparency and accountability in police functioning. Under this, all supervisory officers, station house officers and investigating officers remain present at their respective police stations, ready the latest status to attend to the complainants.

The last Saturday and Sunday of every month between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. has been fixed as KYC day. The whole exercise is conducted in the presence of concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police and monthly progress of the scheme is also monitored at higher level by the officers concerned including at the police headquarters.