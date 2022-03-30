Haryana Police STF seizes over 5 Quintals of Marijuana

Haryana Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has seized five quintals and 35 kilograms of ganja (marijuana) from a canter in the Sonipat district. Two persons transporting the contraband were also arrested.

Sharing the information on Wednesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said a team of STF Gurugram while being in Rai region got input about illegal transportation of drugs in a canter in the area.

On receiving input, the team intercepted a canter and apprehended two persons. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of five quintals and 35 kilograms of ganja.

The arrested accused were identified as driver Balkishan alias Bala and co-driver Ramphal, both residents of Chulkana district Panipat. The initial probe reveals that both accused were smuggling the contraband substance from Bihar for supply in Punjab.

A case under NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. Police were trying to identify the other members of the racket and further investigation is on.

On 29 March, Police had also seized over nine quintals of 56 kg of ganja being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh from a truck, destined to Nuh district.