The elections to the municipal bodies of Haryana will be held on 27 December and their results will be declared on 30 December.

The notification for these polls will be issued on 4 December for inviting nomination papers, while nomination papers could be filed from 11 December to 16 December, state election commissioner, Dalip Singh, said at a Press conference here today.

He said the general elections for the posts of mayor and members of all the wards of the municipal corporations in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat and for the president and members of the municipal council, Rewari, and the municipal committee, Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar) will be held.

He said the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 18 December between 11.00 a.m and 3 p.m. The symbols will be allotted to the contesting candidates on 18 December after 3 p.m. The list of contesting candidates will be declared on 18 December.

Singh said that the elections to the above civic bodies will be held from 8 am to 5.30 pm on 27 December. Its last one hour from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm has been fixed for Covid-19 patients and those having virus symptoms to enable them to cast their votes. The re-poll, if required, will be held on 29 December.

He said the counting of votes will be done from 8 a.m. on 30 December and the results will be declared on the same day after counting. The state election commissioner also said that elaborate arrangements would be made for the conduct of free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

Adequate police force would be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling stations and in sensitive and hyper sensitive areas for conducting the polls. He said the expenditure limit of the candidates contesting the election for the post of mayor and members of municipal corporation and for the post of president and members of municipal council and committee has been revised. As per the revision, the election expenditure limit for the mayoral post has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.

The election expenditure limit for member of a corporation has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5.50 lakh. The election expenditure limit for a member of municipal councils has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.30 lakh.

And this limit for a member of municipal committees has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs. 2.25 lakh. Singh said the election expenditure limit for the position of the president of municipal council and committees has been fixed at Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.