Giving a boost to tourism in the state, the Haryana government has decided to develop Pipli in Kurukshetra as a world class tourist hub.

The tourist hub which will be developed on Saraswati Setu in Pipli would attract tourists from within the country and abroad and also place Haryana on the international tourist map.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

T \he tourist hub in Pipli would be developed by HSHDB. Apart from boating, the hub would also offer a wide range of facilities like restaurants, parks, museums etc to the visitors. The state government is already developing Adi Badri in Yamunangar as a tourist destination.

It was also decided in the meeting that five-six water bodies would be developed in Yamunangar and Kurukshetra districts for the storage of excess water during the rainy season so that the same could be utilized for irrigation and related purposes. This would not only significantly boost the tourism activities in the area but also improve the underground water level in Kurukshetra, Pehowa, Ladwa and Radaur.

Sarawati River project is a prestigious project of the state government as the water flowing in the River would not only help in overcoming the problem of dark zones in Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kaithal districts but also the un-channelized water which adversely affects the crops in the fields could be effectively utilized for irrigating fields and beautification of rural ponds.

HSHDB will organise threedays International Saraswati Mahotsav-2021 from 14 February to 16 February at Adi Badri and Pehowa to showcase the rich heritage and history of the sacred river Saraswati where all of the ancient scriptures including the Vedas and Upanishads were written.

The event would be open to the public and entry would be free.