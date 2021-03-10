The Manohar Lal Khattar- led Haryana government is going to create a separate cadre of specialist doctors in the state.

The Khattar government will also set up a state university in Nuh district soon.

Haryana health minister Anil Vij today told the state Assembly that in a bid to overcome the shortage of specialist doctors in the state, a separate cadre of these doctors will be created.

While responding to a question asked during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, Vij said that the state government will soon recruit 400 to 500 doctors, to overcome the shortage of doctors in all the hospitals of the state.

He said that there are about 4,800 sanctioned posts of doctors in the state, out of which 1,141 posts are currently vacant. Of these, around 200 doctors are working in Chandigarh.

The minister said directions have been given to the officers concerned for separately sanctioning the posts of doctors working in Chandigarh so that the shortage of doctors who are sent to Chandigarh in the ratio of 40:60 can be overcome.

Vij said that after the year 2014, there has been a extensive improvement in the healthcare system in Haryana, due to which the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the state has decreased from 127 to 91 now, Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has decreased from 26 to 22, Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has decreased to 30 from 41 as compared to 2014. Apart from this, the sex ratio in the state has also improved and has increased from 868 to 918.

He said the proposal for renovation of the building of Primary Health Centre, Hasanpur, Hodal is under process. He said that 14.75 acres of land has been provided by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran for the construction of 200-bed hospital in Fatehabad city.

The drawing of this hospital has been approved. After completion of all departmental formalities in this regard, construction work of the new building will be started in Sector 9, Fatehabad.

The health minister further informed the House that 55 posts of Medical Officers have been approved in District Civil Hospital, Ambala City, out of which doctors have been appointed on 46 posts. In addition, seven medical officers are working on deputation outside the District Civil Hospital, Ambala City.

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal told the House that a state university will soon be opened in Nuh district.

Responding to a question, he said the Haryana government is committed to increase educational facilities in Nuh district of south Haryana. The education minister said the previous governments were responsible for not bringing in the required reforms in the education sector in Nuh district.

A proposal to establish a state university in Nuh is under consideration. Identification of land for the proposed university is going on. For this, the deputy commissioner has been directed to submit a report regarding availability of land.

The higher education council is exploring its feasibility. Once feasibility is ascertained, further action will be implemented, said Pal.

The minister informed the House that at present, 21 state universities and one Central university are in Haryana.