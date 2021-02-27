The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Haryana will soon be given all requisite business clearances within 15 days, beyond which there will be a provision for automated deemed clearance on the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) portal.

For this, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday approved a proposal for the amendment of Haryana Enterprises Promotion Rules, 2016 to give effect to the proposed regulatory reforms in Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020.

These Rules may be called Haryana Enterprises Promotion (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Divulging more details, an official spokesperson said after the amendment a provision in Rule 8(1) and Rule 9 of the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Rules, 2016 will be added to give effect to the regulatory reforms in the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020.

He said that after the proposed amendment the MSMEs will be given all requisite business clearances within 15 days, beyond which there will be a provision for automated deemed clearance on the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) portal.

In addition, no inspections will be carried out for a period of three years from the date of starting a business, said the spokesperson. Further, for the recovery of MSMEs dues, a provision will be made in the Haryana Micro, Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (HMSEFC) rules to recover the outstanding payments of MSEs as arrear of the land revenue, he informed.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM took an online pledge and launched the official website of Hifazat campaign, which was started earlier this week by Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in collaboration with Haryana Police for creating awareness against Child Sexual Abuse.

The campaign’s official website (www.hifazat.info) will provide Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material, Volunteering opportunity, details about the Hifazat districts events and an option for corporates to sponsor these activities.

The idea behind making an official website of the Hifazat campaign is to reach the maximum number of people in the state and spread awareness regarding the need for sensitization against child sexual abuse.

“We would urge people to use the website’s services and also take an online pledge to mark their presence for ensuring a bright future for the children,” said Jyoti Bainda, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.