In good news for unrecognised private schools in Haryana, the state government on Monday extended the temporary affiliation of all such schools to the Board of School Education Haryana for the year 2020-21.

An official spokesperson said keeping the future of children studying in various unrecognised private schools across the state, this recognition has been extended for one year on the basis that the management of the said schools can meet the standards set by the Haryana government.

A delegation of private schools had recently met education minister Kanwar Pal and requested to extend temporary recognition of their schools’ with the Board of Education for another year (2020-21).

The schools while making the affiliation request had given the reference of examinations taken by the Board of School Education, Bhiwani were cited. Therefore considering this, the state government has decided to give the said relief for one more year to all such schools, the spokesperson said.

There are 639 such schools in Haryana that are still awaiting permanent recognition, while 699 schools are still running despite cancellation of their recognition.

These schools were granted temporary recognition for one year that is for the year 2019-20, with the condition that temporary recognition will not be granted from the following year, said the spokesperson.

He said that every year, some people have challenged the matter of giving temporary recognition to such schools in Punjab and Haryana High Court citing that Haryana School Education Act 2003 is being violated due to such recognitions.

The spokesman said after the directions given by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a committee was formed under the leadership of the director secondary education department to address the subject.

The committee was represented by the director elementary education, the state project director and the representative of the advocate general as members.

The said committee has given its report. The Haryana government will take a decision on this report soon. Schools must meet the standards and rules set by the committee so as to get permanent recognition, said the spokesperson.