Haryana: Criminal with Rs 5 lakh bounty held from Noida

The Haryana Police have arrested a man who carried a reward of Rs five lakh on his arrest for carrying out about half a dozen fraudulent withdrawals from different banks.

The accused has been identified as Praveen Mittal (48), a resident of Sonepat, Haryana. He was arrested by Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Giving this information on Friday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed Mittal, a resident of Sonipat presently residing in Sector – 45 Noida in Uttar Pradesh was successfully arrested by a police team of Nuh district. He was wanted in a number of cases and absconded for a long time.

Sharing further details, he said that after getting secret input about his hideout, a police team of the Nuh district raided the location and nabbed him.

During the initial probe, the accused confessed to having committed a number of crimes in Palwal, Faridabad, and Gurugram districts. He also confessed to committing a fraud of Rs1.37 Crore along with his associates in Sector 37, Gurugram in 2019. Gurugram police had declared a reward of Rs Five lakh on information leading to his arrest.

The arrested criminal was handed over to the Gurugram police for a thorough interrogation, the spokesperson added.