Justifying the Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill 2021 passed in the Haryana Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said 2.5 crore people of the state have every right over the land and it is the responsibility of the state government to protect it.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the budget session, the CM said this law should have been made long ago. He said that it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the property of the state, whether it is private or government. He said that no one benefits from the loss of property and that the loss of property leads to economic loss.

Khattar said in a democracy everyone has the right to speak and protest peacefully, but no one has the right to damage property. He said that this Bill will determine the responsibility of those who damage property as well as ensure compensation to the victim.

The CM said this Bill has nothing to do with the farmers currently agitating. He said that it is necessary to instil fear in the minds of those who damage property and this is our constitutional legal system.

Khattar also said the Haryana government would implement New National Education Policy by 2025. The CM said the New Education Policy introduced by the Central government will be implemented by the year 2030. However, keeping in view better management of education in Haryana, the State would implement this Policy by 2025.

The CM said that extensive planning strategy is required before any recruitment process is initiated, be it hiring teachers, doctors or engineers. There was a time when there was a lot of demand for engineers. Today it has decreased. In today’s era, recruitment of doctors is the need of the hour. Although earlier also the demand for doctors had been there but in the present times it has increased. Therefore opening medical colleges in every district of the state is the utmost priority of the state government.

Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, Khattar said with the introduction of Aadhaar- based school admissions, the number of children enrolled in government schools have come down by two lakh as the names of these children were enrolled in both private and government schools.

The CM said as per the rules, the state government has also decided to shut one school out of two schools running within a radius of one kilometre.