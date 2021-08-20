Haryana bans movie ‘Shooter’ glorifying slain gangster

Haryana government has suspended the exhibition of the film, ‘Shooter’, a Punjabi Movie, with immediate effect till further orders.

“During such suspension, the film will be deemed to be uncertified in the state,” an official spokesperson of the home department said on Friday.

He said the violent content and depiction of the dark world of crime in the movie is likely to have a harmful and negative impact on the school and college-going students as they are vulnerable to be affected by glorification and depiction of crime and violence.

The spokesperson said the screening of the motion picture might promote gangster or gun culture and thus, will negatively influence the impressionable minds of teenagers and youth.

Earlier banned by the Punjab government, Shooter glorifies the life of slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan, who was charged in more than twenty cases of murder, kidnapping and extortion.

He was killed by another gangster Vicky Gounder on 22 January 2015, while he was being brought back to Patiala Central Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.