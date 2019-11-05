The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state government was giving facilities to farmers so that they don’t burn stubble.

“We distributed 10,000 machines last year while 15,000 machines have been distributed this year, on which we are giving 80 per cent subsidy,” he said replying to the Governor’s address on the second day of the Assembly session.

He said setting fire to crop residues was responsible only for 18-20 per cent of the pollution problem, adding incidents of crop burning in Haryana have significantly come down over the past few days and the situation was much better now. “As per NASA satellite imagery and Haryana Space Applications Centre, the (stubble burning) problem looks very little in Haryana,” Khattar said.

Several opposition members including Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said in the name of pollution, farmers were being blamed and defamed.

Meanwhile, the CM said the common minimum programme (CMP) of Bharatiya Janata Party- Jannayak Janata Party (BJP-JJP) government will be finalized in the next 15 days.

Khattar said a five-member committee under the chairmanship of senior BJP leader and six-time legislator, Anil Vij, has been formed to prepare the CMP.

The CM said the CMP will be prepared on the basis of the promises made during the recent Assembly polls including 75 per cent reservation in jobs for Haryana youth in the government as well as the private sector. He also announced a development fund of Rs Five Crore each for all 90 Members of the Legislative Assembly in order to help them undertake developmental works in their respective constituencies. Making an important announcement, the CM said in future, no liquor vends will be opened in the rural areas of the state.