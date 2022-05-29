Gang of liquor smugglers busted

A gang of liquor smugglers, involved in filling smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh into expensive imported scotch brands, was busted by the excise department, Punjab, and district police Fatehgarh Sahib.

The gang was using a network of scrap dealers in Mohali and Ludhiana to buy empty bottles of scotch brands and fill the same with cheap liquor from Chandigarh. Four members of the gang were arrested with fake liquor, which includes four cases of Chivas Regal, four cases of Glenlivet, and two cases of Gold label reserve.

Excise commissioner Varun Roojam said the Punjab government has a zero-tolerance policy as far as smuggling of liquor or any illegal activity relating to excise is concerned. He said that action would be taken as per law against the accused.

Divulging details, joint excise commissioner Naresh Dubey said secret information was received that an organised gang is involved in smuggling cheap liquor from Chandigarh into Punjab and further filling it in bottles of expensive scotch brands.

With the coordinated efforts of the special operation group (SOG) of the excise department and district police Fatehgarh sahib intelligence inputs were gathered, he said.

Dubey said two days back, the team got a tip that the accused Kundan Visht, a resident of village Kajhedi in Chandigarh will be supplying the fake scotch liquor along with his gang members.

He said in order to catch the accused red-handed, teams of special operations groups of excise and police swung into action and special nakabandi was done.

“The teams got success when two cars Tata Tiago (CH01BV946) and Swift HR51BD5918 were intercepted on naka near khamano and four members of the gang including Visht, Harshwardan a resident of Defence Colony Ambala, Pardeep Singh a resident of Naryangarh village in Jind Haryana and Jasmin Kaur a resident of Sangrur were arrested from the spot,” Dubey added.

During interrogation, the gang members further revealed that they smuggle cheap liquor from Chandigarh and fill it inexpensive scotch empty bottles at their rented residence. Later, the team raided the rented residence of Pardeep Singh and Jasmin Kaur in Madanpur, Mohali, and recovered cases of several liquor brands.