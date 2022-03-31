Farmers to get paid within 72 hours of crop procurement

Haryana farmers would get paid for the procurement of wheat, gram and barley of Rabi-2022 starting tomorrow within 72 hours of the crop procurement.

Haryana deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday instructed officers to transfer the money to the bank account of the farmer within 72 hours of crop procurement. He also directed to ensure timely lifting of the crop from the mandis and to make all necessary arrangements for the farmers in the mandi.

Chautala , who also holds the portfolio of food, supplies and consumer affairs department, presided over the review meeting of the arrangements being made for the procurement of wheat, gram and barley starting from 1 April in the mandis with the deputy commissioners, district food and supplies controllers and other senior officers of all the districts of the state through video conference today.

The minister said officers should make all the necessary arrangements for the procurement of Rabi crops in their respective districts starting tomorrow from 1 April, so that farmers do not face any problem.

He asked all the Deputy Commissioners to make transport arrangements to ensure timely lifting of the procured crop so that the procurement work continues at a fast pace.

Chautala also directed to update the bank accounts of the farmers according to the details of crops uploaded on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal and it should be ensured that the amount for the crop procurement is sent directly to their accounts within 72 hours of procurement. He also directed to ensure the availability of adequate drinking water and other facilities for the farmers in the mandis.

The deputy commissioners said they have visited the mandis and taken a stock of the preparations for crop procurement.

Officials informed that the procurement of mustard will be done in 93 mandis, while there will be 397 mandis for wheat, 11 mandis for gram and 25 mandis for barley. Among these crops, mustard will be purchased at Rs.5,050 per quintal, wheat at Rs 2,015 per quintal, gram at Rs 5,230 per quintal and barley at Rs 1,635 per quintal by various procurement agencies.

The procurement of wheat would be done by the food, supplies and consumer affairs department, HAFED, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and Food Corporation of India.