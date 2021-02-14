Expressing hope for an end to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed that some people were protesting just for the sake of protest and it also showed their “vested political intent”.

Speaking to reporters after a pre-budget meeting with the Members of Parliament (MPs) of Haryana, the CM said the Central government is clearly of the view that the three agricultural laws are for the benefit of the farmers and will certainly boost the economic prosperity of the agricultural sector.

“Some people are protesting just for the sake of protest and it also shows their vested political intent. However, if through positive dialogue, any amendment in these laws is required, then the Central Government is and will always be ready for making the required amendments. I am hopeful that soon the issue would be resolved,” said the CM.

Earlier, Khattar said the state’s budget for 2021-22 would focus on education, health security, employment and self-reliance.

The budget, to be presented in the state Assembly when the session starts next month, will take care of all sections of the society, Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio said.

The CM said like last year, this year too the state budget 2021-22 would be prepared and presented after holding discussions and seeking suggestions from MPs of the state. After the meeting with the MPs of Haryana, Khattar said during the pre-Budget meeting, various discussions were held with the MPs regarding their requirements and expectations for the development of their respective Constituencies.

The valuable suggestions given by the MPs would definitely be incorporated in the upcoming State Budget. Besides this, discussions were also held with MPs regarding increasing Haryana’s participation in the Union Budget, informed the CM.