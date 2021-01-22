The Denmark-based packaging company Hartmann has invested in Punjab by acquiring Mohan Fibres with an initial investment of Rs 125 crore. The Hartmann Group’s president for South America and Asia, Ernesto called upon the chief secretary Punjab Vini Mahajan on Thursday and informed the company has purchased the existing plant of Mohan Fibres in Punjab.

The company also plans to explore the market of fruit and vegetable packaging in the state. Chief Secretary assured that full support will be provided to the company from state government and Invest Punjab.

Hartmann founded in 1917 in Denmark, is the world’s leading manufacturer of moulded fibre egg packaging with approximately 2200 employees, the leading manufacturer of fruit packaging in South America under the name Sanovo Green pack, and the world’s largest manufacturer of technology for producing moulded fibre packaging.

It sells moulded fibre packaging to the markets all over the world with Europe, South America and North America as its key markets. Hartmann’s moulded fibre egg packaging is certified to be compostable in industrial composting plants. It also offers FSC MIX certified and carbon neutral egg packaging. Mohan Fibre Products Limited was a leading provider of moulded fibre packaging for fruits, poultry and food service industry which was based in SAS Nagar.

This acquisition is a strategic move from Hartmann to enter into the very attractive Indian market where the Denmark based company sees a lot of growth and opportunities with plans to expand their current capacity. The company with its plans will add to the value chain in Food Processing sector where Punjab is already a leader. Invest Punjab will facilitate the company in granting all the regulatory clearances. Invest Punjab is the Investment Promotion Agency of Punjab state government and it’s a one stop office for granting all kind of regulatory clearances under one roof.