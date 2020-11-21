To support enterprises, the Haryana government will soon come out with its Enterprises Promotion Policy 2020.

Speaking at the Haryana-Singapore Roundtable Virtual Conference organised by the Haryana government, Invest India and Enterprise Singapore on Friday, the CM said his government’s focus is not just on enhancing Ease of Doing Business, but also on reducing the cost of doing business.

He said that Haryana has adopted a sector-focused approach to development and with a view to provide incentives to investors, last year; Haryana also introduced five sector-specific policies for agribusiness and food processing, textile, warehousing-logistic retail, pharmaceutical and MSMEs.

Haryana has also emerged as a base for the knowledge industry destination for knowledge based and manufacturing sectors. The CM said considering investors requirement, connecting global value chain and to handhold the investor through proactive facilitation to navigate business plans, Haryana government has established a new “Foreign Cooperation Department”.

Khattar assured the Foreign Cooperation Department would provide all necessary assistance to the Singaporean companies for their up-coming businesses in Haryana. He offered all support and cooperation of the state government to leading enterprises of Singapore to further expand their base in Haryana.

On this occasion, top representatives of various leading companies of Singapore including Durapower, YCH Group, Agrocorp International, Transworld Terminals, Skill SG Ventures, Legend Logistics, Surbana Jurong etc showed interest in expanding their units in the fields of logistics, warehousing, cold chain, transport hub, distribution facilities and manufacturing of electrical gadgets.

The CM said India and Singapore have a long-lasting relationship. The relationship between Haryana and Singapore has elevated in recent years with Singapore’s involvement in smart cities, solid waste treatment, wastewater treatment plants and health care units in Haryana.

He said Haryana is considered as an industrial powerhouse with more than 250 fortune 500 companies based in the state. Khattar said to ensure a seamless investment process, a single-roof clearance system has been set up in the state, wherein any investor or enterprises can obtain all state related clearances through an online portal in a time-bound manner.

All clearances are granted to investors in a maximum of 45 days. Over, one lakh clearances from various departments have already been granted through this mechanism, he added.

The CM the state government is focusing dedicatedly on the creation of world class infrastructure. The state is also working on big ticket projects such as Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Narnaul, Global City in Gurugram and an integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar. “Further, we are in the process of developing three Smart Cities at Faridabad, Gurgaon and Karnal,” he added.