Mocking his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for calling himself a “sewadar” of the protesting farmers, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh today asked Kejriwal sarcastically if he even knew the “difference between wheat and paddy”.

“For a man who had wasted no time in notifying one of the three Central farm laws and publicly declared himself to be helpless in the matter, Kejriwal’s claim of being a sevadar of the farmers was simply ludicrous,” alleged Capt Amarinder, ridiculing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief’s “latest stunt” of going to the Singhu border on the Delhi-Haryana border today to meet the farmers, who have been protesting at the national capital’s borders against the Narendra Modi government’s controversial farm laws for the past several days.

The AAP, which rules Delhi, is a major Opposition party in the Congress-ruled Punjab.

Capt Amarinder challenged Kejriwal to cite one instance of anything his government had done for farmers in Delhi. “You did not even bother to convene a session of the Delhi Assembly on the issue,” he quipped while launching a scathing attack on Kejriwal whom he called “nothing more than a master-twister who could stoop to any level to further his political interests”.

If Kejriwal thought all the farmers’ demands to be valid, why he did not get amendment laws passed in Delhi on the lines of Punjab and some other states, to negate the “devastating effects of the anti-farmers central laws”, asked Capt Amarinder.

He dared the Delhi CM to back his claims of supporting the farmers’ demands by opposing the farm laws openly and constitutionally, as the Punjab government was doing, instead of indulging in “political drama for public consumption”. “This political spectacle is not going to help the farmers,” the Punjab CM said.

Kejriwal and his AAP did not even have the courage to question the Centre’s haste in bringing the farm laws amid the Covid pandemic, Capt Amarinder said, claiming that the “whole drama” of supporting the farmers’ Bharat Bandh call and standing with the farmers was being enacted by the AAP with an eye on Punjab Assembly elections due in early 2022. “You and your party members in Punjab had exposed your deceit and double standards back in 2017, and your wishy-washy stand on the farmers’ issue now has again nailed your lies,” he told Kejriwal.

After failing to take a stand for the farmers on the farm laws’ issue, Kejriwal was now desperately looking for an opportunity to salvage his party’s lost ground among the farmer community, claimed Capt Amarinder, adding that the Delhi CM had seen an opportunity in the Bharat Bandh call to woo the farmers, who had “totally rejected” the AAP in Punjab.