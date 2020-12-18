The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has abandoned the core principles of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and violated “coalition dharma” by indulging in “hate politics”, which would only vitiate peace and communal harmony in Punjab.

The SAD’s senior leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said the Punjab unit of the BJP appears to have taken up the Congress policy of “divide and rule”, which might only cause “devastating repercussions” in the state. He said the Punjab BJP leaders were seeking to make one brother (Sikh) fight against another (Hindu) solely to get a foothold in the state after being overwhelmingly rejected by the people following the enactment of the three “hated central government’s agricultural marketing Acts”.

Chandumajra said the BJP’s Punjab unit needs to ask the saffron party’s leadership why it has abandoned the moderate policies of Vajpayee and forgotten to take everyone along.

“Instead of spewing venom against the SAD you (Punjab BJP) should ask the Centre why it has taken an anti-farmer and anti-peasant line. Why is the new BJP toeing the line of the corporate sector? Why did it frame legislation without even consulting the stakeholders and why it is bent on giving a ‘gift’ which farmers don’t want?,” he asked.

Speaking about the role of the SAD, BJP’s former ally, Chandumajra said the SAD had formed an alliance with the BJP for people’s welfare. “We are committed to the welfare of farmers as well as poor and downtrodden sections of society besides each and every community irrespective of caste and creed. This is the reason SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded that the CAA ambit should be widened to include Muslims in it. This is why the SAD asked the BJP high command to listen to the concerns of farmers before taking up the farm ordinances for legislation. It is the BJP which assured that all gr ievances would be addressed but instead of doing so it bulldozed the farm Bills through Parliament,” he said.

The SAD subsequently walked out of the ruling BJPled NDA alliance.

Chandumajra asked the BJP leaders to tell Punjabis whether the BJP had systematically targeted its opponents as “separatists” and even invented epithets like “tukde tukde” gang for them? “You have pitted Hindus against Muslims. You have labeled peacefully protesting farmers as Khalistanis. Now you are pitting Hindus against Sikhs in Punjab,” he said.