Anything can be planted in Punjab but seeds of hatred : Mann

Giving a stern warning to the anti-social elements trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday said his government would not spare anyone involved in nefarious attempts at weakening the strong social bonding amongst the people of the state.

Addressing the gathering after offering prayers at local Idgah on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Mann said anything can be planted in the fertile land of Punjab but not the seeds of hatred.

Urging the people to give their government at least some time to perform, Mann said his government has been implementing every commitment made to the people of the state in letter and spirit.

The CM said his Cabinet has already approved a massive recruitment drive to fill 26,454 posts lying vacant in various government departments besides giving the approval to amend the Act to give Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Punjab Assembly only one pension regardless of the number of terms served.

He said that the AAP government is committed to spending every penny from the state treasury on the welfare of the people.

Mann said his government will break the tradition set by previous governments for registering false cases against their political opponents.

He said previous governments have done nothing but mercilessly plundered the resources of the state.

“These people are still not satisfied after looting the state for years after years. But now the people have their own government. Money will be taken back from the looters along with interest”, Mann added.

The CM said Eid is a festival which makes humans feel the pain of others and this sacred festival symbolises universal brotherhood, peace and amity.