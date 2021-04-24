The Punjab government has decided to hold virtual celebrations to kick off the historic 400th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Tegh Bahadur from 28 April amid the uncertain situation resulting from the continuous surge in Covid cases, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Friday.

Online kirtans will be organized by the government on television and social media channels, with people being urged to offer ardas (prayer) for ‘sarbat da bhala’ ( blessings for everyone) from their homes, the CM said, adding that he will speak to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur to shift all celebrations to the virtual mode in view of the crisis situation.

While he and the whole state had been looking forward to celebrating the great event in a befitting manner in memory of Guru ji’s sacrifice for Hindus, the situation was not conducive to grand celebrations, noted the CM.

He appealed to people to watch the events on TV and offer ardas from their homes for sarbat da bhala on May 1 — the Guru Purab of the ninth Guru. All programmes will be held as scheduled now, but through virtual mediums, with no physical gatherings, an official spokesperson disclosed after a meeting of the executive committee set up to oversee the historic celebrations. Chairing the meeting, the CM exhorted the people to participate in the various events, including live televised kirtans etc, which will also be telecast on social media, from their homes.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan also suggested online programmes since the mutated strain of the virus seemed to be extremely dangerous. The SGPC should also be taken on board with this decision, she said.