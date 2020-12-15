Haryana Police has arrested a “most wanted” drug peddler from Sirsa district, who was on the run for the last five years in a case for smuggling more than 36 kilogram opium.

While stating this on Monday, Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused was wanted in an opium smuggling case registered in Chandigarh. On 5 May, 2015, a team of Narcotic Cell Chandigarh registered a case against the accused in connection with 36 kg 150 gram opium at the Narcotic Control Bureau, Chandigarh. “Since then the accused was absconding. Apart from this, a case under NDPS Act was also registered against him in Odhan police station on May 15, 2015. He was accused of smuggling 1 kg 700 gram opium and absconding since then,” the spokesperson said.

Giving further details, he said that during checking, a police team received information about the accused who had come to attend a wedding ceremony on Dabwali- Kalanwali road. The police team immediately swung into action and arrested the accused by conducting a raid.

The arrested accused was identified as Labh Singh alias Labha, a resident of Jandwala Jattan. A case has been registered against the accused. A remand would be sought by producing him in the court. During the remand period, the accused will be intensively questioned about others connected to the drug network. Further investigation is underway.