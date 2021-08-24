5 sharp shooters Delhi based gangster arrested

Haryana Police has arrested five most-wanted sharp shooters of a notorious Delhi based gangster carrying a collective bounty of Rs 1.10 lakh while they were hatching a conspiracy to loot a petrol pump in Sonipat district.

Giving this on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that police has also recovered two illegal pistols, seven cartridges and two knives from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikas alias Khagar, Ravi alias Dalda, Manish, Ravinder alias Bacchi and Arvind alias Nahnu. The arrested accused are gang members of notorious Delhi-based gangster Jitender alias Gogi.

Police had declared a reward of Rs 50000 on information leading to the arrest of Vikas alias Khagar and Rs 30000 each on the arrest of Ravi and Manish. At least nine cases of murder and loot were unearthed with their arrest.

The spokesperson said a team of the Crime Investigation Agency got an input that five armed youths assembled at a non-functional dhaba near Kharkhoda by-pass were planning to execute a crime. Police immediately raided the location and arrested the five accused along with illegal weapons, he added.

Meanwhile, the DGP Haryana, PK Agrawal congratulated the police officers and personnel who were involved in arresting the members of the notorious gang.