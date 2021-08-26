Follow Us:
16 kg heroin recovered by Punjab Police, one held

In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Punjab Police had Saturday morning seized over 40-kilogram heroin worth Rs 200 Crore along the international border with Pakistan in Amritsar district.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | August 26, 2021 12:51 pm

(Image: Twitter/@DGPPunjabPolice)

Punjab Police recovered 16-kilogram heroin from Madhopur in Pathankot on Thursday morning.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said with this 57 kg heroin has been recovered by the police in the past seven days.

“Amritsar (Rural) Police has recovered 16 kg heroin from Madhopur today morning. The drugs consignment was being brought in by an Amritsar resident from J&K. Proud of the excellent work in the ongoing ‘Drive against Drugs’ by @AmritsarRPolice,” the DGP said in a tweet.

