Shri R. R. Singh has assumed charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of The Oriental Insurance Company Limited on 17th March 2023.

Prior to this, he was holding the position of General Manager & Director of the Company since 9th November 2022. His career spans over a period of 35 years in General Insurance Industry starting in 1987, as a direct Recruit Officer in The Oriental Insurance Company Limited.

He has immense experience in various fields of Marketing, Technical and Foreign Operations. He headed Pune RO as DGM I/c and worked overseas at Dubai Branch of OICL. He had also worked as MD & CEO of HITPA and held the additional charge of CE GIPSA also.