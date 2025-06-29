Centre will release Rs 1,000 cr for stepping up fight against pollution in Delhi: Verma

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said on Sunday after the BJP government was formed in Delhi, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and his department have taken several important steps to contain pollution and improve the city’s air quality.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday morning, Verma said since broken roads and streets also add to the pollution in the city, the government had requested for Rs 1,000 crore fund from the Centre, which he said shall soon be released.

The PWD minister said many broken roads, streets and lanes across the city will be repaired and reconstructed. This will be done as the city will benefit from the double-engine government.

He claimed that this year, the air quality levels are better as compared to previous years. During winters, the pollution levels are higher, especially in the mornings, which affects those going out for walks and outdoor activities.

Verma said Minister Sirsa has given a thought to this and the government is identifying such spots across the city and will bring best practices and technology to improve the situation.

Meanwhile, Sirsa, along with Verma, visited the iconic Nehru Park in New Delhi in the morning with an aim to explore the idea of setting up a special air quality improvement system that would filter out the PM 2.5 particulate, making the air clean.

Sirsa said the machines that are planned to be installed in the Nehru Park are those that absorb PM 2.5 pollutants from the air, and have previously been tested at the ISBT within an area of up to 300 square meters.

He informed that the government is considering setting up the system in Nehru Park and consulting the joggers and walkers who visit here, along with suggestions from the local MLA Verma and the NDMC chairman .

According to Sirsa, once implemented, the system might bring down the pollution levels by 50 per cent in this park and make it better for the joggers.