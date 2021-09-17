Centre to set up District Committees to look into progress in power sector

Centre on Friday announced to set up District Level Power Committees (DSCs) in every district that would see the progress of various ongoing power-related infrastructure schemes to the tune of five lakh crore going.

The Union Government has already given about Rs two lakh crore in the past five years and approved schemes worth three lakh crores for further strengthening power infrastructure.

While Rs two lakh crore has been given under Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), and Pradhan Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUNHAGYA) to ensure universal access by electrifying every village in the country, the Centre has also approved a new scheme of Rs three lakh crore for further strengthening the Distribution System and modernize power infrastructure, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

In an order issued for setting up of DSCs, the Power Ministry said the Committee would review and coordinate the overall development of power supply infrastructure in the district concerned in accordance with the schemes of the Union Government. The Committee would have to look into all government power schemes, development of the Sub-transmission and Distribution network including regular operations and maintenance of the network, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry.

The Committees would also examine the impact of the works on quality and reliability of power supply, standards of performance and consumer services. It would further address the complaints and grievances of Redressal systems, the Ministry said.

The Committee would be headed by the most senior Member of Parliament of the District as Chairman, other MPs of the Districts would be Co-Chairpersons, District Collector as Member Secretary, and MLAs of the districts as members of the Committee.