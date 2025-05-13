CBSE Class 12 results: Delhi CM reaches out to students with cheers and encouragement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated all the students who performed well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Class 12 exams, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Consoling those who did not have a desired outcome, she urged them not to lose heart as it is just a milestone, not the limit of their capabilities.

The chief minister said the success in the exams is a testament to the hard work put in by the students, their discipline, and determination.

Gupta stated that the path to dreams sometimes takes time but sincere efforts and having faith in one’s self is the great strength that helps in realising the dreams. “May you remain dedicated to your goals and touch new heights in life,” Gupta added, asking the students to turn their defeat into energy, and try again with dedication and confidence.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood also greeted the students who have cleared the exams, while expressing gratitude to the parents, guardians, and the teachers whose support and guidance played a vital role in the students’ journey.

In a message to the students, Minister Parvesh Verma said the students should keep believing in themselves, aim high, and continue chasing their dreams. “Wishing you all the success and happiness in the world,” Verma wrote on platform X, extending his wishes to the students