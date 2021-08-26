CBI registers nine cases in connection with WB post-poll violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered nine cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal in the last few days.

The cases are based on information provided by the DG, West Bengal Police to the Central investigating agency, CBI sources said today.

More cases are likely to be registered as the CBI is processing the information received from the West Bengal Police.

Following an order by the Calcutta High Court, the CBI had formed four teams for the investigations. The CBI thereafter wrote to the DG, West Bengal Police for information.

As more information is processed, the CBI expects to register more cases, sources said.