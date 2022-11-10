The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas has decided to tap the technical and academic expertise of the reputed scientific institutions working in the field of air pollution for joint and augmented approach towards prevention, control and abatement of the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

After detailed technical and financial evaluation and appraisal, seven proposals have been approved by the Commission. These seven projects include the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning (ML) tool for vehicle counting by uploading the CCTV footage on Cloud Platform by CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur; Addressing Vehicular Traffic Induced Road Dust Re-suspension with Science & Technology (S&T) based Action Plans for Air Quality Improvement in Delhi NCR by CSIR-NEERI, Delhi and CSIR – Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Delhi.

The proposals are an Autonomous Drone Swarm Framework for Real Time Air Quality Monitoring and Pollutant Quantification in NCR hotspots by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, Punjab; Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management in Delhi and its Bordering Districts in the National Capital Region by IITM, Pune; Trial of Ambient Air Purification System (APS) in a Market Place in Delhi NCR by SASTRA University, Thanjavur; Under-actuated Filterless Air Cleaner Retrofit for Rolling Stock and Vehicles by IIT Delhi and Swachh.io and Evaluation of Retro-fitment of 2-Wheeler & 3-Wheeler Auto-rickshaws with Electric Drive as an option for improvement in air quality in NCR by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune.

The projects are aimed at developing better capabilities for air quality monitoring and demonstrating field implementable solutions and technologies, for the Commission to bolster its fight against the air pollution menace of NCR. Specific time limits along with budgetary allocations have also been set for each of the projects to be carried out for identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality of NCR.