Capital City Gears Up for G20 Summit: Art, Flags, and fountains

The streets are adorned with depictions of Indian art, celebrating the nation’s rich heritage, and sculptures and fountains have been installed, complemented by a thorough road cleaning effort. Flags representing the member nations proudly wave, while the G20 logo is prominently showcased citywide, emphasizing the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’

The summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam located in Pragati Maidan, featuring leaders from all G20 member nations, except for the Presidents of China and Russia. Consequently, the city will undergo a lockdown, with schools and offices closed, and strict commuting restrictions enforced within its boundaries.

The image shows Bharat Mandapam which is set to serve as a pivotal hub during the upcoming G20 summit