BSP demands to stop six defected BSP MLA to cast vote in RS polls

Giving a real hard time to the Gehlot government in Rajasthan on the eve of four Rajya Sabha biennial polls slated for June 10, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today demanded that Governor Kalraj Mishra and the Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi its six MLAs who won on the party symbol and later merged into the Congress party in violation to the Anti-Defection Law should be barred from casting their votes in RS polls.

In separate demand letters to Governor and Speaker, Bhagwan Singh Baba, state BSP President, alleged that all six MLAs: Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Jogendra Singh Avana, and Vazib Ali had unconstitutionally joined the Congress party and violated the Anti-Defection Law in 2019. And a case related to the validity of their membership in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has been pending in the Supreme Court, he said.

Baba said the BSP has decided that it would not support and vote for any candidate of any political party or independent in any election in 2022.

In its SLP in the Supreme Court, BSP has alleged that a state unit of the National Political Party can not merge with another political party without the approval of the central leadership. Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker’s decision to approve their Congress membership was ‘illegal’. A case was also filed against the merger in the Rajasthan High Court in which the Speaker had filed the reply in August 2020.

The Assembly Chief Whip had already claimed that all six of them are Congress members undisputedly and the assembly has recognized their joining with the party in 2019.