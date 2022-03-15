BSP, Congress to lose offices in UP Vidhan Bhavan

After losing seats and votes in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may now lose their offices in the Vidhan Bhavan complex .

The BSP managed to win only one seat, while the Congress won two seats in the seven-phased elections.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) which won eight and the Nishad Party with six, will be allotted an office room each.

As per the convention, parties winning at least 1 per cent of the Assembly seats or a minimum of four are entitled to get an office room in the complex, said an official.

In the 2017 polls, RLD won only one seat and could not get an office on the premises.

The Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik), headed by Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias ‘Raja Bhaiyya’, which won only two seats, also may not get an office.

“However, the Speaker can allocate an office to parties with less than four MLAs setting aside the convention. The allocation of office rooms to political parties with less than four MLAs is at the discretion of the Speaker,” said the official.

Parties also get staff, if they get an office room.

The BJP, which won 255 seats, the SP 111, RLD eight, SBSP six, Apna Dal 12 and Nishad Party six are all entitled to office rooms.

(With IANS inputs)