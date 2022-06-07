Border police personnel perform yoga at 24K feet

As International yoga day is near ITBP The Indo-Tibetan Border Police team of mountaineers created a new record of practicing Yoga at high altitude.

In a video shared by the ITBP official handle, The team of mountaineers demonstrated yoga at a height of 22,850 feet in snow conditions ahead of International Yoga Day. Earlier, the ITBP team had scaled the peak of Mount Abi Gamin which is 24,131 feet high, chanting slogans of ‘Badri Vishal Ki Jai’, ANI had reported.

The ITBP holds the distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions.

Abi Gamin is located in the central Himalayas at the culminating point of the Zaskar Range. It is situated on the watershed of the upper Alaknanda and Dhauli rivers between the famous Mana and Niti passes on the Indo-Tibetan border.

This is not the first time that ITBP has posted a video of its personnel performing yoga at high altitudes. In April this year, the organization posted a video of its Himveers performing yoga at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The video featured the personnel performing yoga and shouting “Hum hai Himveer ” (We are Himveers).